Zamboanga City promotes responsible use of social media

THE City Government of Zamboanga launched Monday, May 11, 2026, the “Be Wise” campaign to promote responsible social media use among local government officials and employees.

The City Hall Information Office said in a statement that the campaign is anchored on Republic Act No. 6713, or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.

The campaign, led by the City Human Resource Management Office, was introduced during the regular flag ceremony at Zamboanga City Hall grounds.

The campaign emphasized four guiding principles for online and workplace conduct: “Watch your words,” “Identify your boundaries,” “Stay neutral,” and “Engage responsibly.”

The initiative is aimed at guiding ethical behavior in digital platforms and public communications while reinforcing professionalism and accountability among local government officials and employees.

Meanwhile, Zamboanga City Mayor Khymer Olaso underscored the importance of discipline and integrity in public service.

Olaso said that responsible social media use helps strengthen public trust in government institutions. (SunStar Zamboanga)