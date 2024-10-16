Zamboanga City PWD athletes to compete in national paragames

ZAMBOANGA City is sending a team of 25 athletes representing the city’s persons with disabilities (PWDs) to compete in the forthcoming national paragames in Manila.

The City Hall Public Information Office said Wednesday, October 16, that the national paragames is scheduled to be held from November 10 to 14 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Malate, Manila and Philsports Arena in Pasig.

The delegation of Zamboanga City will compete in athletics, swimming, badminton, chess, and power lifting.

“This marks a momentous occasion for the city's PWD community, offering a unique platform to showcase their abilities and athletic prowess,” the City Hall PIO said in a statement.

The City Hall PIO said the delegation is seeking the support of the community in its quest for success, aiming to bring home medals and trophies to Zamboanga City.

The team’s dedication and determination promise an exciting and inspiring display of athleticism during the national paragames, the City Hall PIO said. (SunStar Zamboanga)