Zamboanga City readies for 2nd Paragames

ALL is set for the second Paragames de Zamboanga 2024 at the Joaquin F. Enriquez Memorial Sports Complex in Baliwasan, Zamboanga City, a sports official said Monday, September 9, 2024.

Dr. Cecil Atilano, chief of te City Ports Division Office, said the paragames will be held on September 18. It is a joint activity of Atilano’s office and City Social Welfare and Development Office.

Atilano said the sports event aims to promote inclusivity and recreational wellness for individuals with disabilities.

Atilano said the sports events will include 100-meter track and field, 50-meter and 100-meter swimming, chess, goal ball (for visually impaired individuals), and sitting volleyball.

She said the Paragames 2024 promises to be a thrilling spectacle, showcasing the talent and determination of athletes with disabilities.

All winners will be awarded gold, silver, and bronze medals along with cash prizes.

Atilano encouraged the public to come out and support the athletes as they strive for victory at the Paragames 2024.

The conduct of the paragames is pursuant to City Ordinance 549 or the Paragames Recreational Wellness Program for Persons with Disabilities including children with disabilities and those with special needs of Zamboanga City, which was enacted on December 10, 2020, and approved on December 17, 2020. (SunStar Zamboanga)