Zamboanga City readies for Children's Month Celebration

THE activities for the 31st National Children’s Month (NCM) celebration in Zamboanga City will focus on children’s survival rights, particularly healthcare and nutrition.

Uldarico Fabian, assistant city social welfare and development officer, made the announcement on Wednesday, November 8, as the city government, together with the Local Council for the Welfare of Children, is gearing up to join the 31st NCM celebration this November.

Fabian said that Zamboanga City Mayor John Dalipe will deliver his State of the Children’s Report, which will form part of the activities being readied by the City Government.

The NCM is pursuant to Republic Act 10661 in commemoration of the country’s adoption of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Children (UNCRC) on November 20, 1989.

Fabian said the celebration seeks to instill its significance in the Filipino consciousness and to sustain the promotion and protection of children’s rights.

This year’s NCM celebration is anchored on the theme “Healthy, Nourished, Sheltered: Ensuring the Right to Life for All”. (SunStar Zamboanga)