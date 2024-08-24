Zamboanga City readies for Peso Congress

THE city government is undertaking the necessary preparations for the conduct of the three-day 24th National Public Employment Service Office (Peso) Congress in Zamboanga City.

Mayor John Dalipe said the National Peso Congress will be held from October 16 to 18 as part of the grand Zamboanga Hermosa Festival 2024.

Dalipe said that some 1,200 participants and stakeholders from the Pesos, Job Placement Offices, guest speakers and representatives from the regional offices of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) from all over the country are expected to gather in Zamboanga City for the Congress.

Dalipe met on Wednesday, August 21, with officials from the DOLE Central Office-Bureau of Local Employment (BLE) and officials from the Peso Managers Association of the Philippines (Pesomap) and Regional Federation of Peso Managers through the facilitation of the city PESO, to look into the status of the preparations.

He said the Peso has been instrumental in helping Filipinos find and secure jobs in the country and overseas.

The establishment of Peso in the capital towns of provinces, key cities and strategic areas around the country was formalized through Republic Act 8759 enacted on February 14, 2000. (SunStar Zamboanga)