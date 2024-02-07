Zamboanga City readies for ZPRAA 2024

ZAMBOANGA City Mayor John Dalipe has directed all agencies concerned to work closely together and to regularly coordinate with each other to ensure the successful hosting of the Zamboanga Peninsula Regional Athletic Association (ZPRAA) meet, which the city is hosting anew after 18 years.

This, as Dalipe reiterated his administration’s all-out support to the hosting of the ZPRAA, stating that the city has initially allocated P27 million for the weeklong sports event.

Dalipe said Wednesday, February 7, that he met with all concerned agencies and they tackled the requirements and needs to ensure the readiness of the facilities in playing venues and the billeting schools as well as the formal creation of the organizing committee and its sub-committees that will take charge of the different aspects of the preparation.

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) representative Elbert Atilano Sr., who, together with City Sports Director Cecil Atilano, is overseeing preparations on the ground, said over 8,000 athletes, coaches and other officials are coming to the city for the ZPRAA 2024.

Atilano said Wednesday, February 7, the PSC is also giving its all-out support to the conduct of the 2024 ZPRAA, which will include 25 sports events.

The ZPRAA is slated to be held in this city from April 21 to 26, this year.

Meanwhile, City Schools Superintendent Majarani Jacinto assured the full cooperation of the Division of City Schools on matters related to the use of school facilities as billeting areas or playing venues and other concerns.

The Division, Jacinto said will do everything it can to help ensure the success of the 2024 ZPRAA. (SunStar Zamboanga)