Zamboanga City receives 10 tons of rice donation

A COMPANY of agricultural products donated 10 tons of rice in support to the city’s outreach missions and relief efforts in times of calamities.

The company that donated the rice is the Saiddi Agri-Farm and Trading Incorporated, a Filipino-owned firm and one of the investors of the Zamboanga Economic Zone and Freeport Authority (Zamboecozone) in Talisayan village, Zamboanga City.

Representatives of the company have turned over the 10 tons of rice packed in 400 sacks to Mayor John Dalipe in a simple turnover rites in front of City Hall on Monday, December 18, 2023.

Each of the 400 sacks weighs 25 kilos of rice or for a toral of 10 tons.

Dalipe thanked Saiddi Agri-Farm and Trading Incorporated for the donation saying it will help augment the city’s rice stocks for relief operations and outreach activities.