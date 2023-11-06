Zamboanga City recognizes traffic aide for foiling robbery attempt

THE City Government of Zamboanga has accorded recognition to a traffic enforcer who helped foil a robbery attempt in a store recently in Nuñez Street.

Mayor John Dalipe and City Administrator Wendell Sotto highly praise Romeo Roble Jr. citing the traffic enforcer for “demonstrating utmost professionalism and integrity in the performance of his duties and responsibilities.”

Roble, a traffic enforcer under the Office of the City Administrator received a certificate of recognition during the flag raising ceremony in City Hall Monday, November 6, 2023.

“His dedication to his sworn obligation went over and beyond the call of duty when on November 2, 2023, he foiled an attempted robbery by six unidentified suspects at a local glass and aluminum store in Nuñez Street,” the certificate of recognition signed by Dalipe and Sotto, read.

With his admirable courage and determination, Dalipe said that Roble raised the bar of public service a notch higher, bringing pride and honor to the men and women in the City Administrator’s Office, most especially his peers from the Traffic Management Unit.