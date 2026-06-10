Zamboanga City records 556 cases of dengue with 3 deaths

THE local health office in Zamboanga City has recorded a total of 556 cases of dengue with three deaths since January this year, an official said.

Dr. Dulce Amor Miravite, head of the City Health Office, said the cases of dengue had been high in January and February before declining in March, April, and May.

Miravite identified the top 10 villages with the highest cases of dengue as Mercedes, Sta. Maria, Tumaga, Talon-Talon, Calarian, Mampang, Pasonanca, Ayala, Tugbungan, and Tulungatung.

Miravite warned the public that cases of dengue are expected to rise again during the rainy months of June, July, and August, the time of the year when mosquitoes commonly breed.

However, Miravita said the incidence of dengue this year remains 31 percent lesser that than of the same period in 2025.

She attributed it to the continuing information and cleanup campaigns conducted by the local government and villages.

Meanwhile, the City Health Office has lined up activities to raise public awareness and prevention efforts as June is observed nationwide as Dengue Awareness Month.

The activities included school clean-up drives and fumigation operation in coordination with Brigada Eskwela in preparation for the opening of classes.

Miravite called on the village officials and residents to sustain regular cleanliness campaign and eliminate clean but stagnant water that serves as breeding sites of dengue-carrier mosquitoes.

"We have to remember that dengue-carrier mosquitoes breed on clean but stagnant water," she added.

She advised the public to immediately seek medical consultation once they have signs and symptoms of dengue. (SunStar Zamboanga)