Zamboanga City releases cash incentive to Muay Thai medalist

THE Zamboanga City Government has released a check worth over P350,000 as a cash incentive to Muay Thai athlete Rudzma Abubakar, in recognition of her outstanding performance at the International Federation of Muaythai Association (IFMA) Senior World Championships held from May 22 to 31, 2025, in Antalya, Turkey.

Mayor Khymer Olaso personally handed over the check to Abubakar in a simple ceremony at City Hall on Friday, December 26.

Dr. Cecil Atilano, city sports director, said Abubakar, 25, a resident of Pasonanca, Zamboanga City, clinched a gold medal and a bronze medal in the prestigious international tournament.

Atilano said that of the total incentive, P200,000 was awarded for her gold medal finish, while P100,000 was given for the bronze medal.

Olaso extended his congratulations to Abubakar and thanked her for bringing pride and honor to Zamboanga City through her achievements on the world stage. (SunStar Zamboanga)