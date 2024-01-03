Zamboanga City remembers 'Tita Caling'

THE leadership of the late Mayor Maria Clara Lobregat has served as an inspiration to present and future generations, reminding them of their responsibility to continue her work and uphold the values she stood for.

Mayor John Dalipe issued the statement as he led the City Government in paying tribute to the late Mayor Lobregat on her 20th death anniversary on Tuesday afternoon, January 2, 2024.

Fondly called "Tita Caling" or "Ma'am Caling," the late Mrs. Lobregat, the first lady mayor of the city, left an indelible mark during her tenure as the city's chief executive.

She was known for her transformative governance, visionary leadership, and her unwavering love for Zamboanga and its people.

Dalipe emphasized the importance of remembering and honoring Mayor Lobregat's contributions to Zamboanga.

"As we honor the memory of Tita Caling, let us recommit ourselves to the values she stood for; unity, progress, and compassion. May her legacy serve as a guiding light for the current and future leaders. Inspiring all of us to work towards the betterment of our beloved La Bella Zamboanga," Dalipe added.

The late mayor's son, also a former mayor and congressman Celso Lobregat, spoke in response, sharing memories of his mother and her unwavering commitment to serving the people of the city.

Celso highlighted her passion for public service and her tireless efforts to improve the lives of Zamboangue os.

Tita Caling's memory and impact continue to resonate within the hearts of the people of Zamboanga.

Her dedication to serving the city and its residents her visionary approach and her profound love for her constituents remain an integral part of Zamboanga City's history and future.

The commemoration began with a solemn mass at the Holy Trinity Parish, Pasonanca, presided by Fr. Jeffrey Mirasol followed by the floral offering at Mrs. Lobregat's monument at the Jardin Maria Clara and eventually a simple yet meaningful program at the City Museum courtyard where heartfelt messages were shared reflecting on her exemplary life and inspiring leadership.

The commemorative program was based on an ordinance mandating the observance of Mam Caling's death anniversary every January 2.

It was organized by the City Government, through the City Tourism Office. (SunStar Zamboanga)