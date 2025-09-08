Zamboanga City residents urged to practice waste segregation

ZAMBOANGA City Mayor Khymer Olaso has strongly urged all residents to strictly practice proper solid waste segregation as part of his ongoing efforts to maintain cleanliness and address persistent waste management issues.

Olaso made the call during the flag-raising ceremony at the City Hall grounds on Monday, September 8, emphasizing the importance of collective action in tackling waste management challenges.

He highlighted the continuing efforts to preserve and extend the lifespan of the city’s sanitary landfill.

“We are making every effort for our city, and this includes doing our part in protecting the environment,” Olaso said.

The mayor also urged City Government employees to set an example by practicing responsible waste management in their respective offices.

He stressed that adherence to solid waste segregation is vital to the effective implementation of waste reduction strategies, which aim to lessen landfill waste and promote recycling and sustainability. (SunStar Zamboanga)