Zamboanga City residents warned against bushfires

AUTHORITIES in Zamboanga City have urged residents anew to take precautionary measures amidst the rising number of fire incidents, specifically grass or bush fires, due to the prolonged dry spell caused by the El Niño phenomenon.

The call came after a seven-hour fire that quickly spread and destroyed the grassland near the diversion highway in Tugbungan village, Zamboanga City on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

The Zamboanga City Fire District (ZCFD) said no one was injured but approximately 80,000 square meters of grassland were burned.

The ZCFC said the fire reached second alarm, as firefighters encountered difficulties battling the fire due to the terrain and extreme heat.

The grass fire incident was reported at 12:42 p.m. and was fully extinguished only at 7:39 p.m. and the cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to the ZCFD.

The ZCFD has recorded more than five other bushfires that happened in different parts of the city after Thursday’s bushfire in Tugbungan village, which is so far the biggest.

Meanwhile, officials from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) call on residents to adhere to anti-burning laws and exercise caution as Zamboanga City continues to experience the dry spell.

Since the start of the year, the BFP has recorded over 100 fire incidents, mostly bush fire, in the city. (SunStar Zamboanga)