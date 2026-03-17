Zamboanga City reverts to regular 8-hour-work schedule

THE City Government of Zamboanga has reverted to the regular eight-hour work schedule from Monday to Friday, effective March 16, 2026.

The change comes a week after the city government adopted a four-day workweek schedule, pursuant to a memorandum circular issued by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“The implementation of the reverted work schedule is consistent with the exercise of administrative supervision of the City Mayor over personnel and operations, subject to applicable civil service rules and regulations,” the City Human Resource Management Office (CHRMO) said in a statement on Tuesday, March 17.