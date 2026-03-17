Zamboanga City reverts to regular 8-hour-work schedule

THE City Government of Zamboanga has reverted to the regular eight-hour work schedule from Monday to Friday, effective March 16, 2026.
The change comes a week after the city government adopted a four-day workweek schedule, pursuant to a memorandum circular issued by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
“The implementation of the reverted work schedule is consistent with the exercise of administrative supervision of the City Mayor over personnel and operations, subject to applicable civil service rules and regulations,” the City Human Resource Management Office (CHRMO) said in a statement on Tuesday, March 17.
“The shift to the regular work schedule covers all city government employees who were under the compressed workweek arrangement,” the CHRMO added.
The CHRMO said Mayor Khymer Olaso wrote a letter on Monday, March 16, addressed to the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary through the DILG-Zamboanga City Office, informing them of the revised work schedule for city government employees.
The CHRMO noted that the reversion to the standard work schedule of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday, is in view of its impact on service efficiency and the accessibility of government services to the public.
Alvin Rex Lucero, officer-in-charge of the DILG City Office, said Olaso’s letter has been duly received and forwarded to the DILG Central Office through the DILG Regional Office “for the information of the Honorable Secretary and for any appropriate guidance that may be issued on the matter.” (SunStar Zamboanga)