Zamboanga City school buildings safe for occupancy

ALL school buildings in Zamboanga City remain safe for occupancy after the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that hit parts of Mindanao on Monday, June 8, 2026.

The intensity four was felt in Zamboanga City.

Zamboanga City Mayor Khymer Olaso made the assurance Thursday, June 11, based on the results of monitoring and structural assessment conducted after the earthquake by the City Engineer’s Office in coordination with the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO).

Olaso ordered the conduct of assessment to ensure the safety of students, teachers, and school personnel as classes resumed.

However, Olaso advised the school officials to remain vigilant despite the generally positive assessment.

He said they should immediately report any signs of structural damage particularly large cracks that may have developed after the earthquake.

He said the city government continues to monitor school facilities and other government-owned structures after the earthquake.

The earthquake occurred as some 248,000 students trooped to different schools on Monday for the first day of classes for school year 2026-2027, prompting Olaso to suspend classes for the safety of students and teachers. (SunStar Zamboanga)