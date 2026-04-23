Zamboanga City seeks probe in shootout where 3 perish

THE City Government of Zamboanga has strongly asked the police to conduct a thorough and impartial probe on the reported shootout that resulted to the death of three people and three others wounded in a west coast village in Zamboanga City.

Secretary to the Mayor and Chief of Staff Celso Lobregat made the strong request during a meeting Thursday, April 23, with top police officials, including Police Brigadier General Edwin Quilates, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula director.

The shootout happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, April 23, in Alas-as Drive, Sinunuc village, Zamboanga City while authorities were serving a warrant of arrest against Saddam Siddick, a Basilan-based Dawlah Islamiya-Abu Sayyaf Group member, who has four warrants for murder.

The police said that two unidentified male persons believed to be remnants of Siddick opened fire when the warrant servers introduce themselves as members of the police and military.

“Yong warrant of arrest was being served against Saddam Siddick. The name of the victim is Jerry Alfad a member of Lupon Tagapamayapa in Barangay Sinunuc,” Lobregat said in a press conference.

“Yong biktima, hindi yon ang hinahanap, yong sini-serve ng warrant,” Lobregat added. Siddick was not around when the warrant was served.

Aside from Alfad, 52, also killed were his 12-year-old son, Salam, and nephew, Rayyan, 22, a sardine factory worker.

One of the three wounded is Mislie, 18, a Sangguniang Kabataan councilor in Sinunuc village and a niece of Alfad. The two other wounded are also a

Alfad’s relatives.

“That’s why when we met earlier, we insisted that there really be a very thorough and impartial investigation,” Lobregat said.

Quilates informed Lobregat that they have already formed a team to handle the investigation.

Sinunuc Village chief Pilarica Ledesma has started serving a village watchman and then later became a member of the Lupon Tagapamayapa.

The Lupong Tagapamayapa is the official barangay-level body designed to resolve neighborhood disputes through mediation and conciliation, promoting grassroots justice and decongesting courts.

The Lupon is chaired by the village chief. It consists of 10 to 20 community members who serve voluntarily, aiming to preserve harmony. (SunStar Zamboanga)