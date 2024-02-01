Zamboanga City seeks to downgrade in ASF zoning

THE Office of the City Veterinarian (OCVet) is preparing the needed documents to downgrade Zamboanga City in the African Swine Fever (ASF) category from pink to yellow and eventually to green zone.

Dr. Mario Arriola, OCVet chief, said Thursday, February 1, that his office was going to submit the necessary documents to the Department of Agriculture’s Bureau of Animal Industry (DA-BAI) to declare the city under Yellow Zone as there have been no more ASF cases here since last year.

Zamboanga City along with the 394 other cities and municipalities nationwide was downgraded from red (infected) zone to pink (buffer) zone in the ASF Zoning Map and Zoning Status as of November 7, 2023, pursuant to the Amended National Zoning and Movement Plan for the Prevention and Control of ASF of the DA-BAI.

In a memorandum dated November 7, 2023, DA-BAI Director Paul Limson furnished all concerned local government units with the updated Zoning Map and Zoning Status of each city and municipality categorized according to the zoning plan, covering new ASF-affected areas reported to the DA-BAI from October 4 to November 7, 2023.

Arriola said that under the said memorandum, 395 cities, including Zamboanga City, and municipalities were downgraded from red to ink Zone, and 72 others elevated from pink to yellow. (SunStar Zamboanga)