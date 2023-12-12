Zamboanga City sends 300 athletes to Batang Pinoy, PNG

ZAMBOANGA Mayor John Dalipe has wished good luck to the 300-strong athletes of this city delegation to this year’s Batang Pinoy and the Philippine National Games (PNG).

The Batang Pinoy and PNG will be held Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila from December 17 to 21, 2023.

Dalipe urged local athletes to do their best and to carry the banner of Zamboanga City with pride during the orientation briefing on Monday, December 11.

Dalipe led the send-off ceremonies for the athletes also on Monday, December 11. He was joined by Dr. Cecil Atilano, city sports officer, coaches and grassroots sports officials,

The simultaneous conduct of Batang Pinoy and PNG will showcase 25 sports namely – archery, arnis, athletics, badminton, basketball 3x3, boxing, chess, cycling, dancesport, football, gymnastics, judo, karatedo, kickboxing, lawn tennis, muay thai, pencak silat, sepak takraw, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, beach volleyball, wrestling, weightlifting and wushu.

The Philippine Sports Commission said there are 4,811 medals at stake for the Batang Pinoy and 2,986 medals for the PNG.