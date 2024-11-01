Zamboanga City sends aid to typhoon victims in Bicol

THE City Government of Zamboanga extended assistance to the victims of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine in Bicol.

Mayor John Dalipe said the assistance consisted 8,000 jerry cans, each filled with potable water, and 1,000 boxes of Doxycycline to help prevent the spread of water borne diseases.

"We stand with the people of Bicol during this challenging time as we commit to support their recovery and resilience-building efforts," Dalipe said.

He said the 8,000 jerry cans and 1,000 boxes of medicine were loaded in the afternoon of Thursday, October 31, into a Navy boat at Majini pier in Calarian village for transport to Bicol.

Dalipe said the boat is set to sail to Bicol late Friday, November 1.

He said the donation was coursed through the Office of Civil Defense-Zamboanga Peninsula, which is also sending family food packs to aid those affected by tropical storm Kristine. (SunStar Zamboanga)