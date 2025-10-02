Zamboanga City sends humanitarian team to quake-hit Cebu

THE City Government of Zamboanga has sent a 19-man team for a humanitarian mission to quake-hit Cebu province.

The team left Zamboanga City on Wednesday night, October 1, and is set to arrive in Cebu on Thursday, October 2.

Mayor Khymer Olaso said the humanitarian team traveled by land via Dapitan City, Zamboanga del Norte.

Olaso said the move demonstrates solidarity and forms part of the City’s commitment to provide immediate aid to people affected by calamity.

The humanitarian team is composed of nine personnel from the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), eight from the City Health Office (CHO), and two from the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO).

Olaso said the team will provide medical assistance and assist in search-and-rescue as well as relief operations.

The relief goods brought to Cebu include 1,000 sacks of rice, 1,000 boxes of canned goods, and 1,000 jerry cans of water.

Bogo City was among the hardest hit when a 6.9-magnitude quake struck Cebu province past 9 p.m. Tuesday, September 30.

Authorities said the earthquake was traced to 12 miles northeast of Bogo at a shallow depth of three miles.

Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro issued Executive Order No. 57 declaring the entire province under a state of calamity, which was later concurred by the Provincial Board. (SunStar Zamboanga)