Zamboanga City sends humanitarian team to quake-hit General Santos City

THE City of Zamboanga sent a 13-man team on a humanitarian mission to earthquake-stricken General Santos City as a show of solidarity and support to fellow Filipinos in areas hit by calamities.

Mayor Khymer Olaso led the send-off of the 13-man team Thursday night in front of City Hall. He was joined by other officials of Zamboanga City during the ceremony.

Olaso said the humanitarian mission, led by the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), includes a rescue team.

Olaso said the team brought with them relief goods to include rice, canned goods, jerry cans, and other items.

“We are sending help to General Santos City to help the affected residents ease their burdens," he said.

He said that a cash assistance of P1 million is being processed and will be hand carried next week by Dr. Elmeir Apolinario, CDRRMO head.

General Santos City is hardest hit by the 7.8 magnitude earthquake with offshore Sarangani as its epicenter. (SunStar Zamboanga)