Zamboanga City sets Festival Navidad  

THE Zamboanga City Government has earmarked P2.98 million for the Christmas Festival celebration this year.

City Tourism Officer Sarita Sebastian said Wednesday, November 22, the celebration, dubbed as Festival Navidad, will kick off December 1 with the switch-on of the Christmas light displays and decorations at City Hall and other areas.

Sebastian said the approved budget will cover the prizes for the different competitions amounting to P1.76 million and the operating and representation expenses for the conduct of the Christmas activities of the City Government.

The Festival Navidad will run from December 1 to 31, according to Sebastian.

The activities include the Christmas Opening Parade from Paseo del Mar to City Hall, the Ceremonial Switch-on of Christmas Lights, and the Hanging of the Christmas Lanterns (Best Lantern Competition) at City Hall on December 1; the Christmas Village Competition from December 1 to 31, the Christmas Chorale Competition from December 2 to 15, the Ceremonial Switch-on of the 80 feet Christmas tree and other lights display at the Integrated Bus Terminal on December 8, and the Christmas Market at the Freedom Fighters Memorial Shrine from December 16 to 30.

Meanwhile, Sebastian said that partner organizations will be spearheading the Mutya ng Pilipinas–Zamboanga on December 1 and the Carrera de Alegria (Downhill Biking) on December 3 in Capisan village. (SunStar Zamboanga)