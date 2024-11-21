Zamboanga City shifts to the use of solar streetlights

THE Zamboanga City General Services Office (CGSO) announced that 90 percent of the streetlights in key areas of the city are already solar-powered, thereby lessening the power consumption of the local government.

Engineer Rene Dela Cruz, CGSO head, said the solar-powered streetlights were installed in the central business district, and along the road of villages within the seven-kilometer radius.

Dela Cruz said the objective of the city government is to change all streetlights that are connected to the power grid to solar-powered bulbs to minimize the use of electricity.

Dela Cruz said the city government spends more or less P5 million monthly in electric bills for the operation of the city’s streetlights.

“Once all of our streetlights are solar-powered, we will no long pay electric bills. In the long run, the city government can save money,” Dela Cruz said.

He said the lifespan of solar streetlights is around five years.

He said Mayor John Dalipe has allocated P52 million this year for the purchase of quality solar lights for installation.

He added that Dalipe has already approved the purchase of some P120 million worth of solar lights for the year 2025. (SunStar Zamboanga)