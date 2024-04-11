Zamboanga City summer fest 2024 kicks off

THE Zamboanga ity government, through the City Tourism Office, has unveiled the calendar of activities for this year’s summer festival dubbed “Verano Zamboanga 2024.”

City Tourism Officer Sarita Sebastian said that the festivities began on Thursday, April 11, and will continue until the 13th, coinciding with the 5th Regional Cooperative Development Summit at the Royce Convention in the Grand Astoria Hotel.

Sebastian said Thursday, April 11, the cooperative development summit ends on Saturday, April 13.

Sebastian said the highlight of the festival is the return of the Zamboanga Peninsula Regional Athletic Association (ZPRAA) Qualifying Meet in Zamboanga City from April 21 to 27 after 18 long years.

Dr. Cecil Atilano, city sports development officer, said more than 8,000 student-athletes from eight delegations will compete for the title during the ZPRAA.

The ZPRAA is considered the biggest sports event in the region.

Sebastian said that also highly anticipated are the Summer Motor Trail set at Sitio Muruk in Pasonanca village on April 21; Dia de Mam Caling on April 26; Dive Safari at the Sta. Cruz Island on April 27; Fiesta na Sta. Cruz Island on May 4; Fiesta na Once Islas at the Bisaya-Bisaya Island on May 11; Kite Festival at Paseo del Mar on May 12; Food Festival at Once Islas on May 18; Riqueza na Baul at the City Museum on May 31; and, the Festival de las Bellas y Flores at the City Hall grounds on May 31.

The other equally exciting activities are the three-day sale at SM City Mindpro from April 12 to 15; 3rd Beta Sigma Fraternity One Mindanao Summit and the 17th Sigma Beta Sorority National Convention at the Grand Astoria Hotel on April 19 to 21; Ronin National Run: Sinners and Saints Year 1, April 19 to 22; 1st National Jigging Tournament “Sintak Ha Paglaum” in Patalon village, April 20; 15th RDC-PSR’s National Convention at the Garden Orchid Hotel, April 23 to 25; Labor Day celebration, May 1; Materials Engineer’s Conference at Palacio del Sur, May 8 to 10; Teriball: The Villains’ Banquet at Royce Convention, Grand Astoria Hotel on May 11; and the Annual National Council meeting (ANCM) of the Boy Scouts of the Philippines at the Garden Orchid Hotel, May 15 to 17.

Sebastian said the Verano Zamboanga 2024 is aimed at boosting the local tourism industry. (SunStar Zamboanga)