Zamboanga City suspends classes due to extreme heat

THE City Government of Zamboanga has suspended face-to-face classes at all levels, both in public and private schools on Monday, August 17, 2026, to protect learners from possible heat stroke.

Mayor Khymer Olaso issued the order, suspending the face-to-face classes as the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Zamboanga City will experience extreme heat.

Based on the latest bulletin of Pagasa, the heat index of Zamboanga City is forecast to reach 41 degrees Celsius on Monday, August 17.

However, Olaso said that work in government and private agencies, as well as business operations, continue as usual.

He advised the public, especially those with health problems, to take extra precautions during periods of high heat index to prevent heat-related illness like cramps, exhaustion, and stroke.

He also advised the public to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, limit outdoor exposure between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., wear light clothing, and use sun protection.

In other parts of the country, especially in Luzon, classes are suspended due to inclement weather unlike in Zamboanga City. (SunStar Zamboanga)