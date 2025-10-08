Zamboanga City suspends classes due to inclement weather

THE City Government declared a suspension of classes on Wednesday, October 8, in all levels -- private and public schools -- in Zamboanga City due to inclement weather.

Mayor Khymer Olaso suspended the classes as the city continues to experience light to moderate to at times heavy rains due to Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITZC), based on the latest advisory from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

"The safety and the welfare of students and school personnel remain to be the foremost priority," Olaso stated in his order.

He advised the residents of the city to stay vigilant and alert, especially those living in low-lying areas and riverbanks.

Dr. Elmeir Jade Apolinario, City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) chief, said the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is on standby and ready to respond in case of emergencies.

Apolinario said the CDRRMO's EOC is also continuously monitoring the situation in the different villages, especially in flood-prone areas.

He urged the Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Committees to continuously monitor the situation in their area of responsibility and to immediately undertake measures in case of emergencies. (SunStar Zamboanga)