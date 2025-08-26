Zamboanga City suspends classes due to inclement weather condition

ZAMBOANGA City Mayor Khymer Olaso suspended classes in all levels both in public and private schools on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, due to inclement weather and for the safety of the learners.

Olaso issued the order as the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) stated in its advisory on Tuesday that Zamboanga City will experience cloudy skies, scattered rains showers and thunderstorms due to Low Pressure Area and Southwest Monsoon.

Olaso advised the public, particularly those in low-lying and coastal areas as well as in riverbanks to take precautionary measures and evacuate to safer areas as the need arises.

Doctor Elmeir Jade Apolinario, City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office chief, said their operations center is closely monitoring the situation in all villages.

Apolinario said his office is ready to deploy response teams in cases of emergencies.

Some 407 families were displaced on Monday, August 25, after rains caused flooding in Tumaga village, Zamboanga City.

Personnel of the City Social Welfare and Development Office, together with the Tumaga village council, and volunteers, promptly distributed relief goods to the affected families. (SunStar Zamboanga)