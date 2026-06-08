Zamboanga City suspends classes, work following strong quake in Mindanao

ZAMBOANGA City Mayor Khymer Olaso has ordered the suspension of classes at all levels, including work in both local and national agencies, following the earthquake that hit parts of Mindanao, including the city, earlier Monday, June 8, 2026.

However, Olaso said offices providing essential and frontline services must continue normal, uninterrupted operations to serve the public.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said intensity four was registered in Zamboanga City when a magnitude 7.8 earthquake shook several parts of Mindanao at 7:37 a.m.

The epicenter of the earthquake is 32 kilometers southwest of Maasim, Sarangani. It is of tectonic origin with a depth of focus of 33 kilometers.

Olaso advised authorities to inspect the structural integrity of all buildings – schools, offices and other structures -- to protect students from aftershocks.

The Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Councils in the different barangays are tasked to coordinate with the school authorities, traffic enforcers, and other authorities for the safety of teachers and students on their way home

The earthquake happened as some 248,000 students trooped to different schools on Monday for the first day of classes for the school year 2026-2027.

Meanwhile, Dr. Elmeir Jade Apolinario, head of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, said they implemented forced evacuation in coastal villages, especially in the east coast, due to its proximity to Sarangani, the epicenter of the earthquake.

Apolinario said Phivolcs has issued a Tsunami Warning and strongly advised people in Sarangani, Davao Occidental, Tawi-tawi, Sulu, Basilan, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga Sibugay, Sultan Kudarat, and South Cotabato to immediately evacuate to a higher ground or move farther inland.

He said there are no reported injuries or accidents as of 11:30 a.m. but monitoring of the sea level continues. (SunStar Zamboanga)