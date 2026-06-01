Zamboanga City to build small water impounding dam

THE City Government of Zamboanga has allocated P75 million to construct a small water impounding dam to help address the recurring water shortage during prolonged dry spell or during El Niño phenomenon.

Dr. Elmeir Jade Apolinario, City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) chief, said Monday, June 1, 2026, that the impounding dam is part of the long-term strategy to address water shortage during dry season.

Apolinario said the small water impounding dam will be built in Pasonanca village to help the Zamboanga City Water District (ZCWD) improve its supply capacity during period of droughts.

Apolinario said the objective of the project is to provide a long-term solution to help the ZCWD cope with scarcity of potable water every time Zamboanga City experiences El Niño.

The small water impounding dam is expected to collect and store water during rainy season, which will be used during period of drought.

Currently, the ZCWD is implementing a 12-hour water rationing due to shortage of supply since it purely relies on surface water.

The ZCWD operates a reinforced concrete weir or intake dam on the Tumaga River in Pasonanca village.

The normal water level is 74.20 meters and the latest reading the level is only at 74.18 meters.

Apolinario noted that the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration had warned of the possible onset of El Niño phenomenon.

Apolinario said the City Engineer’s Office (CEO) will be the lead implementing office for the impounding dam project with the support from the Office of the City Environment and Natural Resources (OCENR), CDRRMO and ZCWD.

Apolinario urged the CEO to fast-track the completion of documentary and technical requirements to ensure the implementation of the project can immediately begin. (SunStar Zamboanga)