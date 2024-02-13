Zamboanga City to drill 20 deep wells to mitigate effects of El Niño

THE City Government of Zamboanga has allocated P20 million for the drilling of 20 deep wells as additional water sources to help local farmers mitigate the effects of El Niño phenomenon.

City Agriculturist Arben Magdugo said Tuesday, February 13, 2024, the deep well will be drilled in different agricultural districts of the city to assist farmers maintain their farm.

Magdugo said two of the deep wells will be drilled in Tumaga district, three in Ayala district, three in Culianan, four in Manicahan, three in Curuan, and five in Vitali district.

“We have already identified the sites for the drilling of deep wells,” Magdugo said.

He disclosed that five of the 24 communal irrigation systems in the city are already in critical level brought about by the effects of the current el Niño phenomenon.

However, he said there is still no reported damaged to crops caused by the weather phenomenon.

Rodel Inclan, officer-in-charge of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa)-Zamboanga Station, said the city is currently experiencing the peak of El Niño.

Inclan said the city will experience below normal rainfall for the months of January and February.

Inclan said the situation is expected to continue until May, this year.

Meanwhile, Magdugo said the local Task Force El Niño, though the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, has proposed to Mayor John Dalipe to purchase 115 water pumps to be distributed to areas where there is still water but needs machines to draw water from the sources.

Magdugo also advised farmers to plant crops that are drought-tolerant.