Zamboanga City to extend financial aid to flood victims

THE City Government of Zamboanga is set to provide financial aid to families affected by the heavy flooding on July 12, 2024, spawned by southwest monsoon rains.

This, as the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) is wrapping up the conduct of profiling and assessment of families displaced by the massive flooding.

Ma. Socorro Rojas, CSWDO chief, reported to the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CDRRMC) chaired by Mayor John Dalipe, that the massive flooding left six people, including two children dead, inundated 32 villages displacing 5,543 families with 18,358 individuals.

City Agriculturist Arben Magdugo reported that the heavy downpour destroyed some P52.2 million worth of crops, including rice, corn, and vegetables.

Magdugo said that over P2.5 million worth of fishery products including seaweed and fishponds were also damaged.

At the onset of the evacuation, 41 temporary evacuation centers were established to house the flood victims.

Meanwhile, the members of the CDRRMC members nixed the declaration of the city under a state of calamity.

Dalipe urged the concerned agencies to fast-track the provision of assistance to flood-hit families including those home-based.

He likewise urged the concerned agencies to fast-track the repair of the infrastructures destroyed during the heavy downpour. (SunStar Zamboanga)