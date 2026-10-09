Zamboanga City to host 2027 Prisaa athletic event

ZAMBOANGA City Mayor Khymer Olaso on Friday, October 9, 2026, vowed to personally oversee the welfare of athletes and delegates participating in the Private Schools Athletic Association (Prisaa) meet, assuring organizers that the city government is ready to provide the support needed for the event.

Olaso made the assurance as he and Fr. Vicente Uy, Prisaa national chairperson, have signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) for Zamboanga City to host the 2027 Prisaa meet from May 1 to 7.

Olaso acknowledged it will be a significant responsibility since hosting such a large athletic event is his first time as city mayor.

Zamboanga City Councilor Elbert Atilano Sr., who is currently Prisaa’s national executive director, said some 12,000 athletes, coaches, and sports officials are expected to participate in Prisaa 2027.

Olaso is confident the city could manage it with the cooperation of local officials.

“I’ll be always on the ground watching over you and your athletes while you’re here in Zamboanga City,” Olaso said, emphasizing his commitment to ensuring the participants’ needs are attended to throughout the event.

The mayor drew on his experience as a congressman, when he personally helped visiting athletes reach their respective billeting places and ensured they had adequate time to rest before leaving them to their activities.

Olaso said he would apply the same hands-on approach as mayor, with the assistance of his team, the city council and former city officials.

He also cited former mayor and congressman Celso Lobregat’s experience in handling Prisaa events on three occasions, expressing confidence that this would help the city ensure the gathering’s smooth conduct.

Lobregat is currently Olaso’s chief of staff and secretary to the mayor.

Olaso thanked Uy and the participating schools for bringing the event to Zamboanga City, describing the opportunity to host the delegates as both an honor and a responsibility.

The signing of MOA by Olaso and Uy was witnessed by the other officials of Prisaa and representatives of different private schools in the country. (SunStar Zamboanga)