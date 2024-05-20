Zamboanga City to host ROTC Games-Mindanao Leg 2024

THE City of Zamboanga is set to host another sporting event known as the Philippine Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) Games (PRG)-Mindanao Leg from June 23 to 29, 2024.

This, after the City has successfully hosted the 2024 Zamboanga Peninsula Regional Athletic Association (ZPRAA) Qualifying Meet from April 21 to 26.

Dr. Cecil Atilano, City Sports Division chief, said on Monday, May 20, that she and officials and representatives from the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), Commission on Higher Education, and Department of National Defense have inspected the playing venues and billeting centers recently to ensure the readiness of the facilities for the Mindanao-wide sports event.

Atilano noted that Zamboanga City will host the event for the second straight year.

Last year the city hosted the PRG-Mindanao Leg from August 27 to September 2.

The PRG aims to encourage the development of sports programs, promote physical education, and foster self-discipline, teamwork, and excellence.

It is also intended to train young athletes for international competitions, as well as to supplement the grassroots program for the youth. (SunStar Zamboanga)