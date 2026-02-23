Zamboanga City to modernize distribution of cash incentives to elderly

THE City Government of Zamboanga is modernizing the distribution of cash incentives to senior citizens by releasing funds through automated teller machines (ATM) to improve efficiency.

City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) Chf. Socorro Rojas said Monday, February 23, the office began negotiations with a local bank to facilitate the system.

Rojas said the City Government will directly download funds to the accounts of beneficiaries under the proposed arrangement.

Rojas said the shift allows elderly recipients to withdraw quarterly incentives at their convenience.

She said the new system significantly lessens the burden on both the elderly and CSWDO personnel.

She noted that elderly residents often endure long queues and extended waiting hours to receive cash incentives in different Barangays under the current system.

She added that the shift to ATM distribution aligns with efforts to digitalize government services. (SunStar Zamboanga)