Zamboanga City transitions to cash, digital fuel transactions

THE City Government of Zamboanga has implemented the fleet card system, modernizing and transitioning its fleet of motor vehicles and equipment to cashless and digital fuel transactions.

Chief of Staff and Secretary to the Mayor of Celso Lobregat said Saturday, May 30, 2026, that the city government has partnered with fuel provider, Petron, for the implementation of the fleet card system.

Lobregat said the implementation of the system streamlines and monitor fuel consumption for its official city government-owned motor vehicles and equipment.

The fleet card system, an initiative of Mayor Khymer Olaso, replaces the traditional paper-based trip tickets with the secure, digital and highly accountable transaction method.

Lobregat explained the digital system reduces fraud, and allows real-time transaction tracking across the 13 Petron service stations in Zamboanga City, as well as other areas nationwide.

Lobregat said the fleet card system is classified into two categories—the red and blue card.

The red or vehicle card contains the plate number and name of office where the vehicle is assigned while the blue card or administrative card intended for generator sets, pump boats, and other equipment.

Each card has a limit on the amount of fuel to be withdrawn on a daily and monthly basis.

Lobregat formally turned over Friday, May 29, the fleet cards for the different city departments to Architect Rizamay Basing, Assistant head of the General Services Office, which oversees the fleet of motor vehicles and equipment of the city government of Zamboanga. (SunStar Zamboanga)