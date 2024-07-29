Zamboanga City unveils 10 newly acquired ambulances

THE City Government of Zamboanga has unveiled on Monday, July 29, 2024, 10 newly acquired ambulances worth P25 million, to improve medical health responses in the villages.

Mayor John Dalipe said the acquisition of the 10 ambulances was based on a 2017 resolution of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CDRRMC) and was revived during his term.

“After many years, the resolution will be realized to improve medical health response in our barangays,” Dalipe said.

Costing P2.5 million each, Dalipe said the ambulances are Advanced Life Support or ALS-capable, making Zamboanga City the only city with ALS units.

ALS capability allows the provision of advanced medical care in the field or pre–hospital environment. The ambulances undergo ALS accreditation with the Department of Health (DOH).

Dalipe said that two of the ambulances were turned over to the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) and the Bureau of Corrections (BOC).

Dr. Elmeir Apolinario, City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) chief, said the acquisition of the ambulances aims to strengthen the emergency response system.

Apolinario said the acquisition helps and supports in the activation of the Zamboanga City 911 Local Call Center (LCC) and complements the deployment of emergency response vehicles to multiple areas in the city.

The funding for the purchase of the 10 ambulances was taken from the Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund (LDRRMF) 2023.

(SunStar Zamboanga)