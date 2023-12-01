Zamboanga City unveils P21.5-M mendicants center

THE Zamboanga City Government formally opened the P21.5 million mendicants center in Culianan village, east of this city on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

The center will serve as a temporary shelter for mendicants who will be rounded up in city streets and where programs and services to help them become self-reliant and eventually return to mainstream society, will be provided.

“The mendicants center is a testament to our belief that every member of our community deserves an opportunity for growth and that no one should be left unserved by our leadership,” Mayor John Dalipe, who led the unveiling of the project, said in his message.

Dalipe said the project comprises only one item in the long list of infrastructure projects and programs that his administration has set out to accomplish to help bring about progress and development in this city.

The center stands in a 1,079 square-meter lot inside the government center in Culianan village where the social development center, women’s crisis center and the Children in Conflict with the Law center are also located.

Socorro Rojas, City Social Welfare and Development Office chief, thanked Dalipe for the support and guidance as her office pursued the project.

Meanwhile, the unveiling of the mendicants center coincided with the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the new Women’s Crisis Center worth P19.2 million. (SunStar Zamboanga)