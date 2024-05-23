Zamboanga City unveils P24.9-M infra projects

THE local government in Zamboanga City has inaugurated P24.9 million infrastructure projects in the village of San Roque, demonstrating commitment of the present administration to the village sector.

The newly inaugurated projects included the P9.9 million access road with a length of 302-linear meters, the P4.9 million road spanning 350 linear meters and the P9.9 million slope protection facility 300 linear meters long.

Mayor John Dalipe led the city and village officials in the inauguration of the three projects on Wednesday, May 22.

Dalipe also led on Wednesday the groundbreaking ceremony of a P9.9 million drainage system project, signifying the start of its construction.

He vowed to continue pouring more projects in the city’s villages in line with his advocacy on progreso y desarollo (progress and development) for the benefit of the residents.

“Infrastructure projects help spur progress and development,” Dalipe said Thursday, May 23.

The two road and slope protection projects were undertaken by private construction firms under the supervision of the City Engineer’s Office. (SunStar Zamboanga)