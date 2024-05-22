Zamboanga City unveils P29.99-M crematorium

THE Zamboanga City Government has unveiled a P29.99 million crematorium project in this city on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

The crematorium, a venue for the cremation of the dead, was constructed in Mampang village. It is the first in Zamboanga City.

The crematorium sits in a 146-square-meter area in Mampang where the City Columbarium is also located.

Mampang is also the site for the city-owned and operated Public Cemetery.

Mayor John Dalipe, who led the unveiling of the crematorium, said its operation will be free of charge pending approval of the ordinance regulating its operation in the City Council.

Vice Mayor Josephine Pareja and some city councilors joined Dalipe during the unveiling ceremony on Wednesday, May 22.

Dr. Dulce Amor Miravite, city health officer, said the city crematorium has been declared operational following compliance of all requirements imposed by concerned agencies.

The project, undertaken by private contractor with supervision from the City Engineer’s Office, started on November 1, 2021 and was completed on May 17, 2023. (SunStar Zamboanga)