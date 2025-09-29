Zamboanga City up campaign for clean, healthy environment

THE Zamboanga City Government, through the Office of the City Environment and Natural Resources (OCENR), is stepping up its campaign for a cleaner and healthier environment.

The OCENR has rolled out Monday, September 29, 2025, nine color-coded garbage bins to strengthen waste segregation across communities, offices, and establishments.

Mayor Khymer Olaso has issued a directive to fully enforce solid waste segregation under the city's flagship environmental drive.

OCENR Acting Chief Gerry Pollisco led a demonstration during Monday’s flag ceremony at City Hall grounds showing city government officials and employees the proper disposal of plastics, metals, paper, residuals, healthcare waste, hazardous electronic waste, biodegradable materials and used cooking oil.

The demonstration highlighted the importance of responsible waste management in safeguarding the environment of the city.

Olaso commended the OCENR for its proactive efforts and directed the swift implementation of the segregation program citywide.

Olaso said the program will be strictly enforced in all offices under the city government, fast food chains and other restaurants and eventually in all other areas of the city.

The program is anchored on the Waste Analysis and Characterization Study (WACS) Guidelines approved by the National Solid Waste Management Commission.

Olaso said the program ensures that Zamboanga City aligns with national standards for effective solid waste management. (SunStar Zamboanga)