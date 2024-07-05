Zamboanga cops arrest 3 most wanted persons

LAWMEN have arrested three of the most wanted persons in Zamboanga Peninsula in separate law enforcement operations, the police said Friday, July 5.

The Police Regional Office (fPRO)-Zamboanga Peninsula identified the arrested most wanted persons as Marlon Despues, Roman Maglangit Rodriguez, and Diomedes Gomez Hanggas.

The PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula said Despues was arrested in a law enforcement operation by way of service of warrant of arrest in Lala, Lanao del Norte on Thursday, July 4.

The police said Despues has pending warrant of arrest for the crime of murder with no recommended bail issued by a court in Aurora, Zamboanga del Sur, dated April 8, 2024.

The police said Despues is the number two most wanted person in Aurora, Zamboanga del Sur.

Rodriguez was arrested by virtue of warrant of arrest on Thursday, July 4, in Oroquieta City, Misamis Occidental.

The police said Rodriguez, the number two most wanted person in Labason, Zamboanga del Norte, has standing warrant of arrest for two counts statutory rape with no recommended bail issued by a court in Liloy, Zamboanga del Norte, dated June 11, 2024.

The police said Hanggas was arrested on Thursday, July 4, in Jose Dalman, Zamboanga del Norte.

The police said Hanggas, the most wanted person in Dipolog City, Zamboanga del Norte, has pending warrant of arrest for the crime of rape with no recommended bail dated October 18, 2022.

Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula director, commander the police units in the successful execution of police operations which led to the arrest of three most wanted persons on Thursday, July 4. (SunStar Zamboanga)