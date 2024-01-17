Zamboanga cops nab 2 most wanted persons

AUTHORITIES have arrested two most wanted persons in separate law enforcement operations in Zamboanga City, the local police reported Wednesday, January 17, 2023.

The local police identified them as Joselito Montebon, 42, a resident of Bunguiao village, and Aiyub Sanny, 61, of Tulungatung.

The police said Montebon was arrested in a law enforcement operation by way of service of a warrant of arrest around 5:51 p.m. Tuesday, January 16, in Sitio Islamic, Sangali village, east of Zamboanga City.

The police said Sanny was arrested, also by way of service of warrant of arrest, in Zone 5, Tulungatung village, west of Zamboanga City, also on Tuesday, January 16.

The police said Montebon is listed as the second most wanted person in the jurisdiction of Zamboanga City Police Station 3 while Sanny is the number three most wanted in the jurisdiction of Zamboanga City Police Station 9 based on the E-warrant system.

Both Montebon and Sanny have standing warrant of arrest for the crime of rape with no recommended bail issued by a local court date of January 15, 2024. (SunStar Zamboanga)