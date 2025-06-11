Zamboanga del Norte anti-smuggling operation nets P3.7-M contraband

TWO persons were arrested while some P3.7 million worth of smuggled cigarettes were seized in a law enforcement operation off Zamboanga del Norte, the police said Wednesday, June 11, 2025.

The Zamboanga del Norte Maritime Police Station (ZDN Marpsta) did not identify the two arrested persons except to say “they were caught in the act of unloading allegedly smuggled cigarettes during a seaborne patrol operation.”

The ZDN Marpsta said the two were arrested on Tuesday, June 10, in the waters covered by Leon B. Postigo and Salug towns in the province of Zamboanga del Norte.

“The operation was conducted after receiving a tip from a fisherman about a motorboat loaded with boxes of cigarettes heading to Polandok River,” the ZDN Marpsta said in a statement.

Seized during the anti-smuggling operation were 65 master cases of New Berlin (Red) cigarettes with a total value of P3,724,500.

The arrested suspects were placed under the custody of the ZDN Marpsta in preparation for the filing of charges against them for violations of the Graphic Health Warnings Law and Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

The ZDN Marpsta reminded the public that smuggling is a serious crime that harms the economy and health of the people.

“Everyone is encouraged to cooperate by reporting suspicious activities in their area,” the ZDN Marpsta added. (SunStar Zamboanga)