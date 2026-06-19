Zamboanga del Norte cops arrest 1, seize P6.2-M smuggled cigarettes

LAWMEN have arrested an individual and seized around P6.2 million worth of smuggled cigarettes following a chase in the province of Zamboanga del Norte, an official said Friday, June 19, 2026.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Edwin Verzon, Zamboanga del Norte Provincial Mobile Force Company commander, identified the arrested individual as alias Macion, 36, a resident of Zambowood village, Zamboanga City.

Verzon said Macion was arrested at 7:02 a.m. Friday, June 19, in Gatas villge, Kalawit, Zamboanga del Norte.

Verzon said his personnel and Kalawit policemen were conducting checkpoint operation when they flagged down a truck for exhibiting signs of reckless impaired driving.

"During the routine inspection and verification, the operating personnel observed the suspect suspicious behavior," Verzon said in his report.

He said a chase ensued when the suspect suddenly sped off.

He said the operatives found the truck, when cornered, was carrying 105 master cases and 230 reams of assorted cigarettes concealed in dried fish boxes.

The estimated value of the confiscated cigarettes is P6.2 million.

Verzon said the suspect will be charged with violation of Article 151 (Resistance and Disobedience to a Person in Authority or the Agents of Such Person) Republic Act 10643 (Graphic Health Warnings Law), and Republic Act 10863 (Customs Modernization and Tariff Act). (SunStar Zamboanga)