Zamboanga del Norte fortifies territorial defense

THE 102nd Infantry Brigade (102Bde), in partnership with the local government units of Zamboanga del Norte, successfully conducted an Inter-Agency Territorial Defense Operations (IATDO), fortifying the defense posture of the province.

Dubbed “Kalasag Zamboanga del Norte Exercise 01-26,” the territorial defense operations was conducted in the eight municipalities of the 2nd district of Zamboanga del Norte on Friday, February 27.

The 102Bde said the 97th Infantry Battalion (97IB) spearheaded the exercise in collaboration with the provincial local government unit of Zamboanga del Norte and various agencies that included the police, Philippine Coast Guard, Bureau of Fire Protection, disaster response teams, and community volunteers.

The 97IB based in Piñan, Zamboanga del Norte, is one of the subordinate units of the 102Bde.

The 102Bde said the exercise featured simulated coastal incursions by hostile forces, crisis management operations, and disaster response scenarios designed to rigorously test operational readiness.

The simulations enhanced joint planning processes, refined command and control mechanisms, strengthened communication interoperability, and improved rapid response capabilities across participating agencies.

“This activity showcased unified action and effective inter-agency collaboration in addressing evolving security and emergency scenarios,” the 102Bde said in a statement.

Major General Yegor Rey Barroquillo Jr., commander of the 1st Infantry Division, emphasized that the activity tested interoperability and collaboration among participating units, identified areas for improvement, and strengthened stakeholders.

The activity also instilled the community's awareness of the critical need for unity in ensuring the nation's defense and security, especially amid natural and man-made challenges. (SunStar Zamboanga)