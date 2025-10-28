Zamboanga del Norte irrigators association gets farm machinery

THE National Irrigation Administration (NIA), through its Zamboanga del Norte Regional Sub-Office (ZDNRSO), turned over on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, a farm machinery to an association of irrigators in Zamboanga del Norte, boosting the association's farm preparation and production.

NIA-Zamboanga Peninsula said the recipient of the machinery package is the Alvisije Irrigators Association (IA) of the Lower Bobongan Communal Irrigation System (CIS) in Labason, Zamboanga del Norte.

The machinery package received by the Alvsije IA includes a four-wheel drive tractor with rotavator and tiller attachment.

"The equipment is expected to boost land preparation activities, reduce production time, and increase farm efficiency for members of the Alvisije IA," NIA-Zamboanga Peninsula said in a statement.

"With improved field operations, the intervention will support more sustainable rice production and strengthen agricultural output within the Lower Bobongan CIS," it added.

Daisy Dell Suan Digamon, head of the Department of Agrarian Reform-Zamboanga del Norte, led the turnover of the farm machinery and was joined by Engr. Jessreel Intic, acting manager of NIA-ZDNRSO, as well as other officials of DAR and NIA. (SunStar Zamboanga)