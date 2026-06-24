Zamboanga del Norte village exec falls in anti-drug sting

AN INCUMBENT village official was arrested by authorities in an anti-drug operation in the province of Zamboanga del Norte, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Wednesday, June 24, 2026.

The PDEA-Zamboanga del Norte Provincial Office (ZDNPO) identified the arrested village official as alias Negro, 41, a resident of Purok 5, Marapong village, Sibutad.

The PDEA-ZDNPO said Negro, the incumbent village chief of Marapong, was arrested in a buy-bust on Monday, June 22, in Purok 4 of the same village.

Seized from Negro were around 5.2 grams of shabu with a standard value of P35,360. Also recovered were the buy-bust money, and a flip-top cigarette pack.

The suspect will be charged with violation of Sections 5 (Sale of Dangerous Drugs) and 11 (Possession of Dangerous Drugs), of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The anti-drug operation was launched by the PDEA-ZDNPO, in coordination with Sibutad Municipal Police Station and the 1st Zamboanga del Norte Provincial Mobile Force Company.

The PDEA reiterated its commitment to intensify anti-illegal drug operations and ensure that no individual, regardless of status or position, is above the law in the campaign against illegal drugs. (SunStar Zamboanga)