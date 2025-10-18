Zamboanga del Sur 3-hour fire destroys P16.1-M properties

SOME P16.1 million worth of properties were destroyed in a three-hour fire that hit the commercial district of Zamboanga del Sur province, an official said Saturday, October 18.

Superintendent Lucio Albaracin, Zamboanga del Sur provincial fire marshal, said the blaze broke out around 8:20 p.m. Friday, October 17, at the corner of Pulmones Street in Santiago village, Pagadian City, the provincial capital.

Albaracin said the fire razed the Alvin Bazaar and partially damaged the Alvin Home Depot and the warehouse of Mercury Drug Corporation.

Firefighters placed the blaze under control around 9:42 p.m. and declared it out at 11:25 p.m., he said.

Albaracin added that investigators have yet to determine the origin and cause of the fire, which reached the third alarm.

No casualties were reported, but the fire displaced two families, he said. (SunStar Zamboanga)