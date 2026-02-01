Zamboanga del Sur anti-drug sting nets 2 HVTs

TWO high-value targets (HVTs) were arrested, while some P107,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized in an anti-drug operation in the province of Zamboanga del Sur, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said.

PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula identified the two arrested HVTs as alias Bryan, 21, of Purok Bahada, Dao village, Pagadian City; and alias Apple, 21, a resident of Purok Lusaran in the same village.

The PDEA said the two suspects were arrested in a buy-bust operation around 5:40 p.m. Friday, January 30, in Purok Subida, Dao village, Pagadian City.

Confiscated from the suspects were some 53 grams of suspected shabu packed in four heat-sealed plastic sachets worth P107,000, a bundle of boodle money topped with one genuine P1,000 bill, two paper bags, and a metal container, the PDEA said.

The suspects were detained in preparation for the filing of charges against them for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The anti-drug operation was launched by the PDEA Regional Special Enforcement Team with the support of the Zamboanga del Sur Provincial Police Office. (SunStar Zamboanga)