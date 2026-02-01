Zamboanga

Zamboanga del Sur anti-drug sting nets 2 HVTs

ZAMBOANGA. Authorities arrest two high-value target suspects and seize some P107,000 worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation on Friday, January 30, in Purok Subida, Dao village, Pagadian City, the capital of Zamboanga del Sur province.
ZAMBOANGA. Authorities arrest two high-value target suspects and seize some P107,000 worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation on Friday, January 30, in Purok Subida, Dao village, Pagadian City, the capital of Zamboanga del Sur province. (SunStar Zamboanga)
Published on

TWO high-value targets (HVTs) were arrested, while some P107,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized in an anti-drug operation in the province of Zamboanga del Sur, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said.

PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula identified the two arrested HVTs as alias Bryan, 21, of Purok Bahada, Dao village, Pagadian City; and alias Apple, 21, a resident of Purok Lusaran in the same village.

The PDEA said the two suspects were arrested in a buy-bust operation around 5:40 p.m. Friday, January 30, in Purok Subida, Dao village, Pagadian City.

Confiscated from the suspects were some 53 grams of suspected shabu packed in four heat-sealed plastic sachets worth P107,000, a bundle of boodle money topped with one genuine P1,000 bill, two paper bags, and a metal container, the PDEA said.

The suspects were detained in preparation for the filing of charges against them for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The anti-drug operation was launched by the PDEA Regional Special Enforcement Team with the support of the Zamboanga del Sur Provincial Police Office. (SunStar Zamboanga)

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.

Videos

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph