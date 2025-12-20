Zamboanga del Sur Arbo gets P1.2-M equipment

THE Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) has turned over P1.2 million worth of equipment to enhance the livelihood of an Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Organization (Arbo) in Zamboanga del Sur, an official said Friday, December 19.

Rey Mantos, officer-in-charge of the Zamboanga del Sur Provincial Agrarian Reform Office, said the recipient of the mobile rice mill is the Kalamasan Boyugan East Poblacion Irrigators Association Incorporated (KABOPOB IA, Inc.) in the valley of Kumalarang town.

Mantos said the turnover of the rice mill on Wednesday, December 17, was made possible through the Sustainable and Resilient Agrarian Reform Community (SuRE ARC) program.

The SuRE ARC program, implemented by the DAR, is a strategic initiative to empower farmers and transform Agrarian Reform Communities (ARCs) into self-reliant, productive, and resilient economic hubs, focusing on modern farming technology, better infrastructure, enhanced partnerships, and integrated agribusiness to ensure long-term sustainability beyond land distribution.

Mantos encouraged the officers and members of KABOPOB IA, Inc. to take good care of the mobile rice mill, stressing that the equipment should be maximized to enhance productivity, reduce post-harvest losses, and serve as an avenue for sustained growth and improved livelihood.

He said the turnover began with a test run and inspection to ensure the equipment’s operational efficiency and readiness for use.

The activity concluded with the reading of the Sustainability Memorandum of Agreement, followed by the blessing of the equipment and the signing of turnover documents, formally marking the transfer of the mobile rice mill to KABOPOB IA, Inc. (SunStar Zamboanga)